The News' annual Christmas Carol Service creates magical festive spirit as crowds flock to St Mary's Church

The magic of Christmas has arrived at St Mary’s Church as large crowds flocked to The News’ annual Christmas Carol Service.

Taking place on December 6, the evening welcomed local residents wanting to embrace the festive spirit and celebrate the year. Guests had the opportunity to meet John Mousinho after the service which also saw stars of this year’s panto at The Guildhall, The Snow Queen - A Frozen Adventure, sing. Carols were also sung by the children of Manor Infant, Penbridge Primary and Arundel Court Primary making the service that extra bit special.

The News editor in chief Mark Waldron said: “This is always such a special service at a special time of year in one of Portsmouth’s most beautiful settings.”

Rev Canon Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s, said: “Each year we look forward to the Christingle Service with The News – as we celebrate with our local schools and the wider community the coming of light into darkness."

See 18 gloriously festive pictures from The News's annual Christmas Carol Service:

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-235)

1. The News Carol Service

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-235) Photo: Sarah Standing

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-7334)

2. The News Carol Service

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-7334) Photo: Sarah Standing

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-226)

3. The News Carol Service

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-226) Photo: Sarah Standing

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-130)

4. The News Carol Service

The News Carol Service was held at St Mary's Church in Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (061224-130) Photo: Sarah Standing

