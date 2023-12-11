Plans for the new electric bus depot in Hilsea are a step closer to reality – but some locals have said they would rather see a new doctors’ surgery instead.

A full planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council for the transformation of the former printing press on London Road. The proposal has been put forward by First Bus, which operates an existing depot on the opposite side of the proposed site, and the new facility is supposed to “reinforce” the company’s “commitment to the future of bus service in the local area”. If approved by the council, the bus depot would accommodate up to 100 12m buses, all of which will run entirely on electricity.

Buses would access the site using a modified entrance from London Road where they would form a stacking lane before being washed. The buses will park overnight at a charging station on the southern part of the site adjacent to Bapaume Road. At the time of writing, the planning application has received no comments from the public. However, 23 feedback forms were received from residents and businesses during the public consultation in October this year. Nine of the responses were in support, eight in objection and five didn’t know. Reasons for support include turning what is mostly a “redundant site” into a proposal that “should serve a useful purpose”.

Hilsea Bus Depot visualisation

Objecting comments highlighted previous proposals for the site, which include housing for homeless veterans, a GP surgery and a pharmacy. In response, First Bus said there is still potential “for some of these uses” in the northern parcel of the site. Heritage and architectural organisations have previously raised concerns about the proposal, arguing that the previously established news centre holds significant intangible and historical importance for the city.

In 1969, The News Centre became the headquarters of The News after moving from Stanhope Road, serving as the newspaper’s central hub until 2013, when advertising and editorial staff moved to a new location. Printing operations continued until 2020, when DMG Media, the publisher of the Daily Mail, Metro, and i newspapers, acquired the facility. The council’s decision deadline has been set for February 23 next year.