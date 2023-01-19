The Oaks Crematorium in Havant has been open for nearly a decade, and in that time, staff have been working to make it a place that animals can call home – and thanks to advice from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, the goal has been achieved.

The latest report shows that the crematorium has the highest species diversity recorded since surveys began with a total of 55 species being recorded in the meadow in 2022, including 12 species of butterflies – two varieties of which were not previously been recorded on site, the Essex skipper and clouded yellow.

A report that was carried out by the Arcadian Ecology said that ‘the wildflower meadow and mound has shown vast improvement over the years, with a diverse range of grasses and wildflower species that can support both small mammals and invertebrates.’

Co-op Funeralcare The Oaks Havant Crematorium The Oaks Havant Ccrematorium, Bartons Road, Havant, Hampshire Set in 8.5 acres, The Oaks Havant Crematorium is surrounded by beautiful ancient semi-natural woodland and wildflower meadow.

There were also four species of bumblebees, six bat species and five species of orthoptera such as grasshoppers and crickets found on the site, and there has been a 112.2 percent increase in orthoptera numbers since the last count in 2020.

Orthoptera are a group of insects that consist of grasshoppers, crickets and their relatives.

Gemma Lacey, director for sustainability and communications at Southern Co-op, said: ‘The team has worked incredibly hard to get to this stage, so to see that wildlife is now in abundance, is very rewarding.

‘With nature in decline, supporting its recovery is vital and our natural environment is extremely important in our efforts to combat climate change. This is just one of several sites where we have been enhancing opportunities for wildlife alongside supporting the Wildlife Trust with its Wilder Portsmouth and Wilder Wight initiatives which are helping create more space for wildlife in our cities, towns and neighbourhoods.

‘Together we hope nature will continue to thrive as well as providing a calming environment at The Oaks for people to remember their loved ones.’

