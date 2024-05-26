The Overlord Show: Spitfire flyover cancelled following tragic crash in Lincolnshire
The Overlord Show in Denmead have advised that the scheduled flyover of a Spitfire plane on Sunday, May 26, has now been cancelled. It was due to flyover the area at around 3.50pm but following the crash of a spitfire plane in Lincolnshire yesterday, in which the pilot died, it has been called off as an investigation begins.
The flyover was set to be from The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). However, they have grounded their fleet as they investigate the circumstances around one of their planes crashing.
The Overlord Show posted on Facebook: “Due to the sad news yesterday of the Spitfire crash in Lincolnshire, the BBMF has grounded the whole fleet while investigations are carried out and out of respect to the family of the pilot who died.
“As a result, the scheduled Spitfire flyover for today is cancelled. The show sends its sincere condolences to the relatives.”
