Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire military show has confirmed the cancellation of a flyover today following the tragic death of a spitfire pilot yesterday.

The Overlord Show in Denmead have advised that the scheduled flyover of a Spitfire plane on Sunday, May 26, has now been cancelled. It was due to flyover the area at around 3.50pm but following the crash of a spitfire plane in Lincolnshire yesterday, in which the pilot died, it has been called off as an investigation begins.

The flyover was set to be from The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF). However, they have grounded their fleet as they investigate the circumstances around one of their planes crashing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Overlord Show posted on Facebook: “Due to the sad news yesterday of the Spitfire crash in Lincolnshire, the BBMF has grounded the whole fleet while investigations are carried out and out of respect to the family of the pilot who died.