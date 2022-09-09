Hundreds of people gathered in Guildhall Square for an emotional vigil this afternoon, with dozens of flowers laid on the steps in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tributes were paid by members of the public, who will remember Her Majesty as 'the nation's grandmother'.

Portsmouth residents were given the opportunity to come together and mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a vigil in Guildhall Square on Friday, September 9. Picture: Sarah Standing (090922-321)

Rosemary Coey-Archer, 68 from Southsea, was tearful as she recalled her memories of a true national treasure.

She said: ‘When I heard the news I was absolutely devastated. Even now I’m trying not to cry.

‘I’ve known the Queen to always be the monarch, so it's hard to find the words to describe it all. I didn't know her but it still feels like a personal loss.’

Beth and Liam Aspinall from Southsea took the day off work to attend the vigil.

Beth, 36, said: ‘The news was a shock but not entirely unexpected.

‘It’s a sad time though and there is definitely a sombre mood around Portsmouth here today.

‘She has been a steadfast role model; she always had a kind and sensible word for everyone.’

Liam added: ‘It's really sad - we heard the news developing all day and then on the way home the radio went silent.’

Royal Navy veteran Lisa Atkinson, 57, from Locks Heath, said: 'I was in the navy for five years so in a manner of speaking, she used to be my boss.

‘I went to various different things in London, such as jubilees and weddings, but the reality is beginning to hit now.

‘She’s always been a constant and with everything that's happened in the past couple of years, this was the last thing we needed.'

Following the vigil, Ross Steele, 31 from Horndean, said: 'The vigil was really nice - it's good to see so many flowers from people.

'We knew this was coming for a while now but it's still a sad day.'

Faye Simmons, 30, from Fareham said: ‘I saw the news in the afternoon that she was unwell and I was glued to the news all day just hoping she was ok and when the news came in just after six it was quite sudden.

‘You just don’t expect it to happen and then it did – the ramifications for the rest of the country and the world.

‘It’s really heartwarming to see everybody’s kind and positive messages reflecting on her legacy.

‘I’m a Christian and she was a really good example of leading by faith, she was the servant Queen so she was very much the bastion of faith.

‘She really embodies that humility and the humble way she approached life is something to be admired.

‘We’ve had 70 years of her with 15 prime ministers and she was the bastion that held the fort.

‘She wasn’t a pretentious Queen or craving money or positions of power she was someone that people could turn to for some advice.’

Debbie Smith, 52, from Southsea said: ‘I’m a royalist, I love the Queen – you feel really sad because from that young age she made that promise to serve the country.

‘She had a really strong faith, everything she did she did through God and that just stands out so prominently.

‘It feels like it’s your mum or your nan, you’ve grown up with her.

‘The main thing that stands out is how diligently and passionately she took on her role – that just shines through.

‘I work for a church so I loved the fact that in her speeches she made references to God.’

Rebecca Simmons, 51, from Southsea said: ‘Obviously she’s at the age where it’s expected but it’s never easy because she’s the only Queen we’ve known.

‘You don’t have to say anything other than The Queen, she’s not The Queen of England she was The Queen.

‘We always respected her, if we found out The Queen was visiting it held a standard, it held a moment – I think that’s what we lost is that royal aura.

‘We were looking at a montage of photos and she kept the sparkle, all through her life there was a grace, an elegance.’

Lorna Cooper, 53, from Southsea said: ‘In 1977 they did a big book in the guildhall near the fountain it was like ten feet high so people could sign it.

‘We all stood along the old commercial road and waved our flags, all these kids were taken off school to line the streets to wave at her when she came through.’

Michael Gunton, 62, from Southsea said: ‘She was a figure of stability, someone who’s clearly encouraged and fostered goodwill wherever she’s been.

‘I was struck by those very early statements when she was made Queen that she will serve the nation.

‘It will be very interesting to sing God save the King – whether or not the same sort of warmth gathers around King Charles.’

Steve Kingett, 57, from Southsea said: ‘I just couldn’t believe it, I’ve lived all through her reign.

‘I’m not the biggest royalist but she was The Queen of hearts, she was a people person.

‘Her sense of humour, that’s what kept her going – doing that job until you’re 96 years old.

‘She’s always been there, she’s been all over the world, she’s pushed forward for this country.

‘There will never be a Queen like her ever again, I was so privileged to go through that.