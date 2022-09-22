The team has announced that the event will take place on Saturday, October 8, where they will be joined by Dame Caroline Dinenage alongside other council leaders who will be in attendance to celebrate the success of the Gosport cafe, which has been up and running for a year.

The Repair Cafe Gosport, which is voluntary run, offers people a volunteer scheme, where local residents can bring any broken household item with the aim of having a volunteer try and fix it. It saves money and also prevents rubbish being thrown into landfill.

The Gosport sessions take place once a month at the community makerspace in Quay Lane, MAKE Gosport, and since opening, they have seen a rise in the people using the free facilities.

Fixer Andy, from one of the repair cafe branches, discussing a repair on an iron.

David Marks, founder of Repair Café Gosport says: ‘Our popular events are now a fixture in the community calendar. It’s a fun, social event, which happens every month. My fellow volunteers use their skills to empower neighbours to fix their items and save them from waste and recycling.’

The anniversary event will take place after the Saturday session of the Repair cafe and will see cake, nibbles and refreshments.

The aim of the cafe is to help people save money by offering them an alternative to throwing items away if they can be repaired, particularly with the cost of living on the increase.

A volunteer at another Repair Cafe branch. Pictured - Sean Duffy, an Inspector with Hampshire Constabulary gave up his Saturday to volunteer at the Repair Cafe, helping to fix broken bikes. Photos by Alex Shute

Kay Hallsworth, CEO of Gosport Voluntary Action says: ‘We are delighted to see the work of The Repair Café and its volunteers over the past year. We have welcomed them as one of our member organisations, helped them with their development of their governance and they were successful in applying for a grant from the Gosport Community Lottery.’