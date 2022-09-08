The event is on September 10 to mark its first birthday and the team is pleased to announce the attendance of the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Jamie Hutchinson and Dame Caroline Dinenage.

The Repair Cafe is a community that promotes fixing household items rather than throwing them away, which in turn, helps people save money and prevents waste.

It is at the Repair Cafe Gosport in the Community Makerspace at 12.45pm where there will be nibbles and celebratory cake.

Fixer Andy, from one of the repair cafe branches, discussing a repair on an iron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Marks, founder of Repair Café Gosport, said: ‘Our popular events are now a fixture in the community calendar. It’s a fun, social event, which happens every month. My fellow volunteers use their skills to empower neighbours to fix their items and save them from waste and recycling.’

The repair cafe is a voluntary run group where people can meet once a month to have their household items repaired. With the cost of living crisis, the group is being used more and more as people are no longer able to fund new appliances.

Kay Hallsworth, CEO of Gosport Voluntary Action, said: ‘We are delighted to see the work of The Repair Café and its volunteers over the past year.