The Salvation Army in Portsmouth is holding a number of Christmas events
PORTSMOUTH Salvation Army are getting full swing into the Christmas spirit.
Salvation Army are fully embracing the Christmas spirit as they are preparing to get involved with a number of festive events this year.
The team is hosting a Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 26 from 10.30am and 12.30pm and is welcoming everyone to come down to its Albert Road base and get involved.
The event, which will take place in the community rooms, have something for everyone and it will cost 50p for adult admission and 30p for a child’s admission fee.
Most Popular
There will be refreshments on sale alongside a number of stalls selling treats of all kind which would be perfect for gifts this Christmas, and there will be a sweet stall on offer also.
SEE ALSO: Santapaws is coming to Lee-on-the-Solent with a special doggy grotto and a bar for the pampered pooches
Salvation Army is a charity that helps people with a range of needs from food banks to nurseries to helping victims of modern slavery.
The charity is also putting on a community carol service which will take place on December 4 at 4pm, and it is being held at the Southsea Citadel.
The event is welcoming a number of musicians including year five children from the Portsmouth High School Choir who will perform some Christmas favourites.
There will also be Christmas readings and carols performed by Salvation Army Musicians and young people as well as the comperes, Majors Aland and Carol Young, who will host the events throughout the evening.
The community are welcome to attend this occasion to get into the spirit of Christmas and there will be light refreshments on offer after the performances.