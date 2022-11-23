The team is hosting a Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 26 from 10.30am and 12.30pm and is welcoming everyone to come down to its Albert Road base and get involved.

Organiser Trevor Sivyer at last year's fair Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

There will be refreshments on sale alongside a number of stalls selling treats of all kind which would be perfect for gifts this Christmas, and there will be a sweet stall on offer also.

The charity is also putting on a community carol service which will take place on December 4 at 4pm, and it is being held at the Southsea Citadel.

Here are some of the upcoming Christmas events for Salvation Army Portsmouth

The event is welcoming a number of musicians including year five children from the Portsmouth High School Choir who will perform some Christmas favourites.

There will also be Christmas readings and carols performed by Salvation Army Musicians and young people as well as the comperes, Majors Aland and Carol Young, who will host the events throughout the evening.