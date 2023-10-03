News you can trust since 1877
The Stubbington Ark to host charity gala at Marwell Hotel in Hampshire to raise money for RSPCA

A charity gala is being held by The RSPCA in order to honour the patrons and raise money for the Solent branch.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 08:35 BST
The RSPCA Solent Branch, which is located at the Stubbington Ark, is hosting a Charity Gala Dinner to honour the patrons of the charity this week.

The charity’s patrons include English football coach and former professional player, Francis Benali (MBE), ITV Meridian presenter, Amanda Piper, and The Apprentice winner and entrepreneur, Ricky Martin.

Stubbington Ark, which is based in Fareham, looks after a range of animals including cats, dogs, chickens, pigs and a range of farm animals.

RSPCA Solent Branch are hosting a charity gala to raise money.RSPCA Solent Branch are hosting a charity gala to raise money.
The gala will be taking place at the Marwell Hotel in Winchester on October 5th and the dinner will also help raise funds which will go back into the charity.

Every year hundreds of animals are abandoned, rejected and cruelly mistreated and the RSPCA Inspectorate are usually called in to help.

The local RSPCA Solent Branch supports a 400 square mile catchment area in Hampshire with The Stubbington Ark animal centre.

As a separately registered Branch of the RSPCA, The Stubbington Ark are responsible for raising their own funds to deliver vital animal welfare services to a wide range of different species.

The Charity Gala Dinner will not only include a 3-course dinner and free entry into a luxury hamper raffle but it will also features the ‘Kings of Swing with Paul Hudson’ who will be providing the entertainment for the evening.

Tickets are on sale now and they will cost £65 per person.

For more information about the Gala Dinner or to purchase tickets please click here.

