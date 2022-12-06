The Talisman pub in Park Gate is offering people working from home warmth and wifi amid the cost of living
A HAMPSHIRE pub is opening its doors to businesses in the area to make use of its heating, wifi and electricity in a bid to lower costs for those working from home.
The Talisman pub in Park Gate has recognised due to many businesses adopting a work from home approach since the pandemic. Now with the rise in energy bills, working from home comes at a cost.
Business people have been welcomed to work in one of the pub’s charming rooms, as well as receive a hot drink and delicious food on tap.
Since its £1.3m refurbishment in March, the establishment has become a popular destination for people to have a change of scenery from their usual working set up.
Deputy general manager, Harry Page said he hopes business people in the area make use of the working spaces to ease home energy bills.
Harry added: ‘In the current climate we want people to know they are very welcome to visit us. We have plenty of quiet spaces for people to work in with lots of charging points, or they can make use of our busier co-working spaces. They can even meet other business people.
‘Our working spaces are cost-effective ways for people to change their workspace, reduce home energy bills and network with other businesses in the area.
‘We want to become a hub for businesses and we ae very excited to see some new and familiar faces making use of our beautiful rooms.’
The co-working spaces are available all day from 10am, seven days a week.