Business people have been welcomed to work in one of the pub’s charming rooms, as well as receive a hot drink and delicious food on tap.

Since its £1.3m refurbishment in March, the establishment has become a popular destination for people to have a change of scenery from their usual working set up.

Business customer using The Talisman’s co-working space

‘Our working spaces are cost-effective ways for people to change their workspace, reduce home energy bills and network with other businesses in the area.

‘We want to become a hub for businesses and we ae very excited to see some new and familiar faces making use of our beautiful rooms.’