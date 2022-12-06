Roberts Centre applauds everyone who has donated to the Comfort and Joy Campaign
THE Roberts Centre has thanked everyone who donates to the annual Comfort and Joy campaign in Portsmouth.
The Comfort and Joy Campaign, which was launched on November 27, is dedicated to helping people that are less fortunate than others during the festive period.
The campaign, run by The Churches Homeless Action Christmas Voucher Scheme and supported by The News, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and asks people to donate a Christmas card or a gift card, both of which are then distributed to the charities in the local area that are involved in the appeal.
Carole Damper, CEO of the Roberts Centre, has praised the campaign which allows people in vulnerable positions to have a small amount of choice, which they otherwise would not have.
The Roberts Centre has been helping children and families for over 30 years, helping them with homelessness and complex problems that lead to different types of family breakdowns, as well as placing particular emphasis on child welfare to prevent them from missing out on key experiences due to poverty.
Carole said: ‘The Roberts Centre has been involved in the campaign since day one. We were part of the group of organisations that helped form it.
‘There is an assumption that people are going to spend it on the wrong things but if you are homeless or facing homelessness, you don’t have any choices in life and I think the fact that they are able to buy themselves something or buy someone else a gift is a huge thing.
‘It is an amazing act of generosity. Every time you give usually, you will get a thank you, but the people that donate won’t get a thank you from the strangers they are helping but it means so much.’
The Comfort and Joy Campaign are hoping to raise £20,000 this year to mark their anniversary, and the charities involved will benefit from every penny that is donated to the cause in gift vouchers.
Carole added: ‘It is absolutely beyond monetary value and it means so much to the people that receive it. It is lovely to get a card and have a voucher but it means so much more value to the people receiving it.’