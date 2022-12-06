The campaign, run by The Churches Homeless Action Christmas Voucher Scheme and supported by The News, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and asks people to donate a Christmas card or a gift card, both of which are then distributed to the charities in the local area that are involved in the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carole Damper, CEO of the Roberts Centre, has praised the campaign which allows people in vulnerable positions to have a small amount of choice, which they otherwise would not have.

Carole Damper of The Roberts Centre. Carol service to mark the handover of donations resulting from the Comfort and Joy Appeal on a previous year, St Mary's Church, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-14)

The Roberts Centre has been helping children and families for over 30 years, helping them with homelessness and complex problems that lead to different types of family breakdowns, as well as placing particular emphasis on child welfare to prevent them from missing out on key experiences due to poverty.

Carole said: ‘The Roberts Centre has been involved in the campaign since day one. We were part of the group of organisations that helped form it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Spread some Comfort and Joy and join in with the festive appeal to help homeless people this year

‘There is an assumption that people are going to spend it on the wrong things but if you are homeless or facing homelessness, you don’t have any choices in life and I think the fact that they are able to buy themselves something or buy someone else a gift is a huge thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the Comfort and Joy Campaign this year to help support Portsmouth people

‘It is an amazing act of generosity. Every time you give usually, you will get a thank you, but the people that donate won’t get a thank you from the strangers they are helping but it means so much.’

Advertisement Hide Ad