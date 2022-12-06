News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Roberts Centre applauds everyone who has donated to the Comfort and Joy Campaign

THE Roberts Centre has thanked everyone who donates to the annual Comfort and Joy campaign in Portsmouth.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 3:49pm

The Comfort and Joy Campaign, which was launched on November 27, is dedicated to helping people that are less fortunate than others during the festive period.

The campaign, run by The Churches Homeless Action Christmas Voucher Scheme and supported by The News, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and asks people to donate a Christmas card or a gift card, both of which are then distributed to the charities in the local area that are involved in the appeal.

Hide Ad

Carole Damper, CEO of the Roberts Centre, has praised the campaign which allows people in vulnerable positions to have a small amount of choice, which they otherwise would not have.

Carole Damper of The Roberts Centre. Carol service to mark the handover of donations resulting from the Comfort and Joy Appeal on a previous year, St Mary's Church, Fratton Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171221-14)
Most Popular

The Roberts Centre has been helping children and families for over 30 years, helping them with homelessness and complex problems that lead to different types of family breakdowns, as well as placing particular emphasis on child welfare to prevent them from missing out on key experiences due to poverty.

Carole said: ‘The Roberts Centre has been involved in the campaign since day one. We were part of the group of organisations that helped form it.

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Spread some Comfort and Joy and join in with the festive appeal to help homeless people this year

‘There is an assumption that people are going to spend it on the wrong things but if you are homeless or facing homelessness, you don’t have any choices in life and I think the fact that they are able to buy themselves something or buy someone else a gift is a huge thing.

Hide Ad
Join the Comfort and Joy Campaign this year to help support Portsmouth people

‘It is an amazing act of generosity. Every time you give usually, you will get a thank you, but the people that donate won’t get a thank you from the strangers they are helping but it means so much.’

Hide Ad

The Comfort and Joy Campaign are hoping to raise £20,000 this year to mark their anniversary, and the charities involved will benefit from every penny that is donated to the cause in gift vouchers.

Carole added: ‘It is absolutely beyond monetary value and it means so much to the people that receive it. It is lovely to get a card and have a voucher but it means so much more value to the people receiving it.’

Portsmouth