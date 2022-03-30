The singer revealed his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with his bandmates during their much-delayed reunion tour.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A statement on the band’s Instagram page said: ‘Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

‘Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

‘He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.’

