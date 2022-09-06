‘Waverley’ set sail from Southampton on Friday for a cruise to the famous Needles Rocks and Lighthouse at the westerly tip of the Isle of Wight.

It was the historic steam ship’s first sailing from the Isle of Wight since 2018 – with tickets sold out.

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer Waverley has returned to south coast. Pic Roy Tait

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sound of paddle beats on the south coast and Thames dates back to the 19th century when numerous steamers plied their trade.

In 2022 Waverley is the only operational paddle steamer in Great Britain and her return to the south coast and Thames this autumn is a cause for celebration.

Waverley’s general manager, Paul Semple, said: ‘I am thrilled that Waverley has made her triumphant return to the waters of the south coast after a prolonged period of absence. The ship has loyal supporters in the area with many people wishing her well as she returns.

‘The sight of her famous twin red, white and black funnels is sure to bring back fond memories of years passed. We also look forward to welcoming passengers who have yet to experience Waverley.

‘Earlier this season we celebrated the 75th anniversary since Waverley’s maiden voyage, a milestone very few Clyde steamers ever reached.

‘With the beat of her paddles, the sound of her whistle and the aroma of hot oil in her engine room Waverley comes alive as she takes passengers on a nostalgic journey – one though which is now threatened due to rising costs.’

Sailing Waverley from her home waters on the Firth of Clyde to the South Coast has cost over £50,000 with support vital if she is to remain in operation – especially with an 80 per cent increase in fuel costs and it costing £8,000 a day to steam Waverley.

Waverley will be cruising the Solent, steaming round the Isle of Wight, along Dorset’s Jurassic coastline and offering passengers the chance to step ashore to visit Yarmouth and Swanage over the next three weeks.

SEE ALSO: Church gets permission to extend