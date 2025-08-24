The band, best known for their hit songs “Valerie” and "Why Won't You Give Me Your Love?", dazzled the Victorious crowd during their performance in front of a packed out crowd.
See our picture gallery from their set - images by Marcin Jedrysiak.
1. Title: Victorious Festival The Zutons Pictured: Victorious Festival The Zutons Performance at Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak
The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious
2. The Zutons
Fans watch as The Zutons perform at Victorious Festival
3. The Zutons
The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious
4. The Zutons
The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious
