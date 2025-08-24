Huge sing-a-long as The Zutons take to the stage at Victorious Festival - dazzling pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 18:16 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 18:16 BST

Victorious Festival goers were in fine voice as The Zutons took to the Common Stage this afternoon.

The band, best known for their hit songs “Valerie” and "Why Won't You Give Me Your Love?", dazzled the Victorious crowd during their performance in front of a packed out crowd.

See our picture gallery from their set - images by Marcin Jedrysiak.

For all the highlights and latest from across the whole of the Victorious weekend see our live blog.

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

Fans watch as The Zutons perform at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons

Fans watch as The Zutons perform at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

The Zutons

The Zutons performance at Common Stage at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

