Here are some of the best restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide. Picture credit: Google Street View

These are the 14 best restaurants in Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide 2023

Some restaurants spend years trying to work their way into the Michelin Guide – here are the ones in Hampshire that have managed to get featured.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:14 BST

The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced on March 27 and there have been a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company.

SEE ALSO: Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that may not get a Michelin Star but are beloved by the city

If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it does not always mean that they have been awarded with a star, but it does mean that they are serving food that is above average.

Here are 14 places in Hampshire that are in the guide this year:

Fat Olives, on South Street, Emsworth is in the Michelin Guide.

1. Fat Olives, Emsworth

Fat Olives, on South Street, Emsworth is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide.

2. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

36 on the Quay at South Street, Emsworth, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, is in the Michelin Guide.

3. Wellington Arms, Baughurst

Wellington Arms on Baughurst Road, Tadley, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

The Hoddington Arms Bidden Road, Basingstoke, is in the Michelin Guide.

4. 'well-crafted dishes'

The Hoddington Arms Bidden Road, Basingstoke, is in the Michelin Guide. Photo: Google Street View

