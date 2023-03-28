These are the 14 best restaurants in Hampshire - according to the Michelin Guide 2023
Some restaurants spend years trying to work their way into the Michelin Guide – here are the ones in Hampshire that have managed to get featured.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:14 BST
The Michelin Guide 2023 was announced on March 27 and there have been a number of new venues added to the list that have been recognised by the French company.
SEE ALSO: Here are 11 places to eat in Portsmouth that may not get a Michelin Star but are beloved by the city
If a restaurant has been featured in the guide, it does not always mean that they have been awarded with a star, but it does mean that they are serving food that is above average.
Here are 14 places in Hampshire that are in the guide this year:
Page 1 of 4