These are the areas where you are banned from having a barbecue in Southsea

Southsea Common

The Met Office is forecasting glorious weather again for today – so many people will be tempted to head down to the seafront to have a barbecue.

But before you stock up on burgers, sausages and buns, there are a few rules you need to be aware of, including areas where you can and can’t have barbecues, as well as the latest Covid rules.

Here’s all you need to know:

Where are barbecues allowed on the seafront?

There are lots of ‘no barbecue’ zones across Southsea – click this link here to see a full map – large sections of Southsea Common are ‘no barbecue’ areas including the areas nearest Southsea Castle and the green space near the skatepark.

But there are some places you can have one, this includes:

- Castle Field, next to the Pyramids Centre

- Canoe Lake, in the large green area on the seafront side of the lake

- Southsea Common – the area between Serpentine Road and The Esplanade car park

What are the Covid rules on outdoor gatherings?

Under the current guidance, in place from May 17, most restrictions on meeting people outdoors have been lifted.

However you can’t have more than 30 people meeting in a group.

The government also says: ‘If you are meeting friends and family, you can make a personal choice on whether to keep your distance from them, but you should still be cautious.’

