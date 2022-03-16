The government has launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme, which will let people in the UK host refugees in their homes.

The scheme will covers Ukrainian refugees who don't have family ties here.

People have to be able to host the refugees in their own home or in another property for at least six months

Ms Stamade's family is helping refugees on the Romanian border with Ukraine, and thinks the government should do more to help. Picture: Freddie Webb.

Host households will be offered a tax-free payment of £350 a month for up to 12 months, regardless of how many individuals they support.

Residents have had their say on the topic.

Mandy Bligh, 47, from Baffins said: 'I think it's brilliant.

Ms Jeal, Fratton resident, is concerned about the rising cost of living, and whether people could afford to house refugees. Picture: Freddie Webb

'If anyone out there can help, that would be great.

'I certainly would, they deserve the help.

'Someone can live with me if they wanted.’

Fiona Jeal, from Fratton, said: ‘It’s not enough.

Mr Nonan, resident of Temple Street, Portsmouth, thinks the money should be invested into dealing with homelessness in Portsmouth. Picture: Freddie Webb.

‘If you think of the electricity bills for showers, the cooking, the way that energy bills are rising, and the extra food along, it’s just no where near enough.

‘For a week, maybe, but a month, not so much.

‘It would not encourage me, I would be considerably worried about my energy bills

‘I’m only a pensioner, I couldn’t afford it.’

However, John Nonan, from Temple Street, Portsmouth, said: ‘We’ve got enough people in Portsmouth who are homeless.

‘There are old buildings were you can see boards have been moved so the homeless go in there.

‘It’s wrong, totally wrong, I think we should focus on our home first, and elsewhere afterwards.

‘I’m worried about where the money is coming from.

‘The money could be spent on national health, to deal with homelessness and other things.

‘It’s not a nice thing to say, but we should focus on home first.

Mariana Stemade, 20, lives in Portsmouth. Her family is from Romania and is supporting aid missions on the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

She said: ‘I think for the moment that’s good, and I hope the government will help them more and more.

‘These are people who didn’t want something like this to happen, and I’m just wishing them my best.

‘It’s very hard to come into a new country, so they should help them more.’

Diana Margaret, 60, of Gosport, thinks it is a good idea. She said: ‘I would be for taking in a refugee. It needs thinking through but our grown up children have now left home so we are good candidates.

‘I think the background checks are really important so a family would be well matched to us. We know we would have to give them lots of support. They have been totally traumatised by this awful act of war on Ukraine.

‘It is up to us all morally to do as much as we can in whatever little way we can to try and make a difference to these poor people.’

Patrick Miller, 65, of Gosport, said: ‘It’s up individual people and if they are comfortable with it.

‘It’s hard, the problem is whether we’ve got the room for it.

‘A lot of people I’ve spoken to are thinking like.

‘People who take them in are brave because (the refugees) are going through hell.’

Gosport resident Sarah Williams, 35, said: ‘I think it’s a good idea to help people if we can. It’s horrible what’s happened out there so I think if possible people should try and do their bit.

‘Hopefully it would help them get back on their feet until it’s over.’

