Marwell Zoo will be closed to guests on May 6 in order to mark the Coronation Day of HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla.

The keepers and essential staff at the zoo will be making sure all of the animal’s needs are met, whilst enabling as many of the staff as possible to celebrate this historic occasion with their families.

Crowned lemur at the zoo. Picture credit: Jason Brown

The zoo will be open as normal for the rest of the bank holiday, on May 7 and May 8 and they have had lots of new animal arrivals over the last few weeks including a sitatunga calf who was welcomed to the zoo family after being born last month.

The Hampshire attraction has seen a lot of changes over the past few months and staff members have had to bid farewell to some of their zoo animals and adjust to newcomers.

