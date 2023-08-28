News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Things to do in Portsmouth: Emsworth Show was a success this Bank Holiday Monday

The Emsworth Show welcomed families from across the area today for an afternoon of fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

The Emsworth Show took place today (August 28) and families flocked to the show for an afternoon of fun, filled with food, plants, music and more.

The event had some amazing things to get involved in including the horticultural marquee, in which hundreds of entrants displayed their creations, ranging from dahlias to Madeira cakes, from children's craft to some stunning local photography.

Here are 12 images from the show:

The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is (L-R) Kit Waterman, Jess Witt, Carla Hodges and Harry Tebay. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. August Bank Holiday Monday

The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is (L-R) Kit Waterman, Jess Witt, Carla Hodges and Harry Tebay. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. August Bank Holiday Monday

The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. August Bank Holiday Monday

The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. August Bank Holiday Monday

The Emsworth Show taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the sunshine. Pictured is action from the event. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth