The Sweat Fitness Festival, which first launched in 2015, promises two days of activities which will take place in the Plaza at Gunwharf Quays on Saturda, April 29 from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, April 30 from 10am to 4pm.

The festival will be launching with a charity ‘Power up the Tower’ event on the evening of Friday, April 28. Runners will race up the 530 steps to the top of the Spinnaker Tower, with £5 from the purchase of each ticket being donated to the RNLI.

Activities will include cold Water Immersion, Floating Mindfulness, Live DJs, Mindset workshops, Street Dance, Tai Chi, Yoga, and Zumba Picture: Landsec Group PLC

Gunwharf Quays centre director Yvonne Clay said: ‘We are delighted to host Sweat’s seventh Fitness Festival this year, as well as welcoming the new Sweat Yoga and Wellness Studio to our line-up. Health and wellbeing are incredibly important for our teams at the centre, our community, and our guests, so to work with a local small independent business that is passionate about wellbeing for all, gives us the opportunity to offer something special to not only Portsmouth locals but to those travelling from further afield.

Cold Water Immersion, Floating Mindfulness, Live DJs, Mindset workshops, Street Dance, Tai Chi, Yoga, and Zumba will be available to try across the weekend. Global fitness brands TRX and Hyperice will also be in attendance alongside The Alchemist, Pho, and many more.

The return of the festival follows the launch of the Sweat Yoga and Wellness Studio at Gunwharf Quays. The new studio is at the Lockkeeper’s Cottage, opposite the Old Customs House in the City Quay district of Gunwharf Quays.

Yoga is one of the activities on offer at Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

Luke Newton, co-founder of Sweat, added: “We are delighted to bring the Sweat Fitness Festival back to Gunwharf Quays. We aim to provide a platform to showcase as many fitness and wellbeing activities as possible and the waterfront location sets the perfect backdrop to inspire and celebrate active lifestyles. This year sees our most diverse line-up to date – we thank all of our collaborators and of course the team at Gunwharf Quays for their support.’

