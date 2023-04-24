Music from Queen, Elvis Presley, and Kings of Leon tribute acts – among other rock legend soundalikes – will be on offer at Port Solent in the ‘Royal Rythms’ show next month. The ‘magical live music’ at the waterside location will start at 1pm on Sunday, May 7.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘We are really excited about our Royal Rhythms concert at Port Solent on May 7 – it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the King’s Coronation with some top tribute acts and fun for all to attend.

Forever Queen are among the tribute acts set to play at Port Solent on Sunday, May 7.

‘No need to book, just turn up for the concert and enjoy the majestic setting with plenty of places to find great refreshments. We look forward to welcoming you to this event, the first of our popular Port Solent's Summer Mix Tape programme.’

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of legendary live tribute bands, including Forever Queen, Kingz of Leon and Craig Jefferson and The Wonder of Elvis.

Visitors are encouraged to pull on their crowns or tiaras and dress up in regal style at the free royal music occasion. There will also be plenty of food and drink outlets, bars and restaurants open at Port Solent throughout the event.