In a last-ditch effort, a pub is holding a fundraiser for a family desperately trying to get their paralysed, and bedridden, dad stretchered home from abroad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Staker family have been frantically scraping together enough money to fly their dad home from Thailand, after a grapefruit-sized tumour on his spine paralysed him last month.

Formerly landlord of The Stag, in Fratton, Robin Staker, moved to Thailand after the pandemic, but ended up at hospital after enduring severe pain in his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite needing tests, the 76-year-old refused because of the cost and went home.

His daughter, Sarah, sent him money to to undergo further medical investigations, but by the time his appointment arrived, his condition had worsened, with Robin no longer able to feel his legs.

Pictured: Robin Staker | Contrib

After ‘begging and borrowing’, the family organised flight medics, costing £13,000, to accompany Robin home, but within seconds of arriving at the airport in Bangkok, he collapsed.

Bedridden and alone in a government hospital abroad, Robin’s family now have no choice but to fly him home on a stretcher, costing an additional £9,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rallying to support Robin’s daughter and son, Sarah and Matt, Karen Andrews, landlady at The Stag, has organised a fundraiser this weekend in a desperate attempt.

On Friday (August 15) a charity pool and darts competition, will take place at The Druids, which is also managed by Karen, from 4pm until 7pm, with the event then moving to The Stag for a meat raffle and live music.

The competition will cost £5 per person, with the winning person bagging half of the money collected - The other half will go towards bringing Robin home.

Karen said: “I contacted Sarah because I saw it in the newspaper and I had been told about it by some of my customers because Bob used to run The Stag years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family has launched a fundraiser to get him home from Thailand after a mass on his spine has left him paralysed. Pictured: Robin with his daughter, Sarah | Sarah Gore

“He knew my parents and my son has been out to Thailand on holiday before and spent some time with him while he was there.”

Sarah said: “I am trying to do as much as I can - To me, this is the last straw. If we can’t raise the money this time, I honestly don’t know what we are going to do to get him home.

“Karen reached out to me to say she wanted to help us get dad home. She said her parents knew my dad - she’s been amazing and is trying all she can to help us raise the funds.

“It has perked him up a bit knowing something is happening on Friday but he has his heart set that this will work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is really hard to find out what they are doing and why they are doing it but they have said he has got an irregular heartbeat.

“He begs me on the phone to get him out of there.”

The Stag has already raised just over £100 ahead of the weekend event through black outs with Karen saying she has high hopes for the fundraiser.

“We love fundraising at The Stag, we are good at it and we have some amazing customers that are really generous.”