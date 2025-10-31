HMS Sultan fireworks

"I was deeply moved by the incredible turnout" - Thousands enjoy the HMS Sultan Bonfire Night spectacular - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 13:56 GMT

Thousands turned out for a popular annual bonfire event despite the disappointment of the fireworks being cancelled due to high winds.

Around 8,000 tickets were sold for the HMS Sultan Bonfire Night on Thursday, October 30 as crowds enjoyed traditional funfair rides, entertainment and of course the spectacular bonfire.

Organisers had announced earlier in the day that the fireworks would no longer be going ahead with the MET Office forecasting wind gusts of over 35mph making the pyrotechnic display unsafe.

However, it did not dampen spirits with the community coming together to enjoy a packed evening of entertainment.

The News’ free newsletters deliver news and sport to your inbox - try them out today

Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Mark Hamilton, said: "I was deeply moved by the incredible turnout and community spirit shown on Thursday evening. Despite the disappointing news about the fireworks, thousands of local families still came out to support our Bonfire Night celebration, demonstrating the wonderful relationship we have built with our community.

"Safety will always be our absolute priority, and I'm grateful for the understanding shown by everyone who attended. The decision to cancel the fireworks was not taken lightly, but with wind gusts forecast to exceed 40mph, we simply could not proceed safely.

"Families gathered around the bonfire, children enjoyed the funfair rides, and there was a genuine sense of togetherness. This event was part of our VE80 VJ80 commemorative celebrations, honouring those who served during the Second World War, and it was fitting to see the community come together in that same spirit.

"I want to thank our dedicated staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure the evening ran smoothly, our suppliers and partners who supported us, and most importantly, everyone who attended. We very much look forward to welcoming local families back to HMS Sultan for the 2026 bonfire night."

Due to the cancellation of the fireworks display, ticket holders will receive an automatic 50 per cent refund within seven to 10 working days.

Here are spectacular pictures of the fantastic evening:

HMS Sultan held their annual bonfire on October 30 as thousands turned out to enjoy the evening.

1. HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025

HMS Sultan held their annual bonfire on October 30 as thousands turned out to enjoy the evening. | Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Excited crowds gathered in anticipation of the lighting of the bonfire.

2. HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025

Excited crowds gathered in anticipation of the lighting of the bonfire. | Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Crowds gathered for the lighting of the fire.

3. HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025

Crowds gathered for the lighting of the fire. | Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The bonfire in full swing

4. HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025

The bonfire in full swing | Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:HMS SultanBonfireFireworksCommunity spiritVolunteers
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice