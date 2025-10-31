Around 8,000 tickets were sold for the HMS Sultan Bonfire Night on Thursday, October 30 as crowds enjoyed traditional funfair rides, entertainment and of course the spectacular bonfire.

However, it did not dampen spirits with the community coming together to enjoy a packed evening of entertainment.

Commanding Officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Mark Hamilton, said: "I was deeply moved by the incredible turnout and community spirit shown on Thursday evening. Despite the disappointing news about the fireworks, thousands of local families still came out to support our Bonfire Night celebration, demonstrating the wonderful relationship we have built with our community.

"Safety will always be our absolute priority, and I'm grateful for the understanding shown by everyone who attended. The decision to cancel the fireworks was not taken lightly, but with wind gusts forecast to exceed 40mph, we simply could not proceed safely.

"Families gathered around the bonfire, children enjoyed the funfair rides, and there was a genuine sense of togetherness. This event was part of our VE80 VJ80 commemorative celebrations, honouring those who served during the Second World War, and it was fitting to see the community come together in that same spirit.

"I want to thank our dedicated staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure the evening ran smoothly, our suppliers and partners who supported us, and most importantly, everyone who attended. We very much look forward to welcoming local families back to HMS Sultan for the 2026 bonfire night."

Due to the cancellation of the fireworks display, ticket holders will receive an automatic 50 per cent refund within seven to 10 working days.

Here are spectacular pictures of the fantastic evening:

1 . HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025 HMS Sultan held their annual bonfire on October 30 as thousands turned out to enjoy the evening. | Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025 Excited crowds gathered in anticipation of the lighting of the bonfire. | Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . HMS Sultan Bonfire Night 2025 Crowds gathered for the lighting of the fire. | Alex Shute Photo Sales