A much-anticipated fireworks display at a Royal Navy base has been cancelled due to “safety concerns”.

An announcement was made this morning (October 30) that the annual Bonfire and Fireworks Night has been altered. Doors will still open in Gosport with various activities on offer, but without its signature bang.

A HMS Sultan spokesperson said: “HMS Sultan has made the difficult decision to cancel the fireworks display at Thursday 30th October's Bonfire and Fireworks Night due to exceptionally high winds forecast for the evening, which would make the display unsafe for visitors and personnel.

HMS Sultan has cancelled its fireworks display, but the event will still be going ahead. | Alex Shute

“The safety of our guests, staff and local community is always our absolute priority. Following careful assessment of the weather conditions, we have concluded that the high winds predicted for Thursday evening would pose too great a risk to proceed with the fireworks display.

They added: “We sincerely apologise for the disappointment the change in program will cause and thank everyone for their understanding. The decision has been made purely on safety grounds, and we look forward to welcoming the local community to this and future events at HMS Sultan.”

Funfair rides, games, and hot food will still be available tonight, with the gates still due to open at 5.30pm. A 50 per cent refund will be issued to all ticket holders, with all proceeds going to the HMS Sultan Service charity and future events. Returns of funds will be made within seven to ten working days to the payment method used for purchase.

The bonfire is still scheduled to be lit at 7pm, with Nation Radio's Mark Collins hosting entertainment until 10.45pm. A special celebration will still run to honour the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day. Tickets can still be purchased for the event online via the HMS Sultan website.