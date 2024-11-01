Every year, thousands of people flock to the Royal Navy shore base to watch incredible scenes unravel - and this year was no different. The annual event, which took place yesterday (October 31) went down a treat as people turned out for the wonderful firework display.

The Commanding Officer at HMS Sultan, Captain Mark Hamilton said: “What a fantastic evening for everyone here at HMS Sultan, and what a spectacular fireworks display.

“The Bonfire and Fireworks Night provides us with a fantastic opportunity to serve our local community, providing an affordable and fun evening out. In addition, it helps raise valuable funds in support of our own Service charity. Thank you to everyone who has come along and shown their support.

“I am very grateful for, and proud of all my team at Sultan, who have worked tirelessly to ensure this is a fun and safe evening for everyone to enjoy.”

Here are 47 wonderful pictures from the annual HMS Sultan bonfire and fireworks night:

