Purbrook man Matt Cook, 32, has collected thousands of pounds in donations for Labrador Lifeline with a six week cycle around the coast of England, Scotland, and Wales.

He finished his cycle ride on October 17, having racked up a total mileage of 4084.25.

Since he set out from his Purbrook home on August 31, keen cyclist Matt has pedalled for 270 hours and climbed 61,391 metres in the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt returns home after his 4,000 mile cycle

Matt said that he’s ‘happy’ to have completed his marathon cycle: ‘I haven’t really taken it in yet - I was getting quite tired towards the end, so I feel relief that it’s over.’

In the past, Matt has cycled around Ireland, as well as cycling on a route that took him down through France and into Spain.

This most recent challenge marks a decade since Matt’s last big cycle, when he pedalled from Land’s End to John O’Groats 11 years ago.

Matt with his parents, Jane and Steve, and his dog George

He wanted to mark the tenth anniversary with a new challenge, but had to push his plans forward due to the pandemic.

Finally able to put his pedal to the medal, Matt travelled along the south coast, around Devon and Cornwall, Somerset, into Wales, up through Lancashire, Cumbria into Scotland, before cycling back home again.

His parents, Steve and Jane Cook, recently bought a motorhome and offered to go along as his back up, booking campsites, carrying all his gear and putting his tent up each night.

Matt said: ‘Thanks to my mum and dad - without them it would have taken a lot longer and I wouldn’t be able to go as far each day.’

The cyclist decided to raise funds for Labrador Lifelife, a charity dedicated to rescuing, rehoming and helping dogs, in honour of his own golden labrador George.

George took part in the trip by travelling along in the motorhome.

Matt added: ‘We’re currently at just over £5,000, which is quite good.

‘We’ve always had labradors, my mum sorted most of that out but I thought it would be a good idea.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron