Three lucky households in Lancaster Close, Portchester, each won £30,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Jubilation was etched across the faces of the lucky neighbours after each household bagged £30,000. People in Lancaster Close greeted the winners – in PO16 8ES – with big smiles as People’s Postcode Lottery ambassadors handed them their winnings.

The lucky winners were announced on Sunday. Lee Brogan, 53, was joined by his wife Karen when discovered he had scooped the five-figure sum.

He said: “This is fantastic, absolutely brilliant.” Karen was just as excited, with thoughts of travelling to America on her mind.

She said: “I can’t really believe it’s happened. We’ve got a few plans now on a bit of travelling. I think our daughter is keen to go to New York to see a Broadway show. I don’t know how we’ll pick, she’d see them all.

"It feels like I’m dreaming. Nothing like this happens to us!” Richard and Viv Hayward were also left speechless by their win.

Viv, 63, said: “I didn’t know what to expect, this is absolutely amazing.” Richard has drawn up exciting plans about what to do with the winnings.

He added: “I think we’ll get a new kitchen and we’re going on a cruise later this year – maybe we’ll be able to upgrade the cabin.” The third lucky winner was 54-year-old Lynn Kimber.

Close friends Clare and Pat joined her after she received the good news. Lynn’s first thought was to treat her friends to an amazing celebratory lunch.

She is planning on spending her winnings on some home improvements. Danyl Johnson, an ambassador for the Postcode Lottery, brought the joy to Lancaster Close and handed the eye-watering cheques to the winners.

Danyl said: “It was a pleasure to deliver good news to Lee, Viv and Lynn. It sounds like they’ve all got great plans for their prize and I hope they have the best time celebrating the win.

“Local charities have something to celebrate too, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players.

They have raised more than £1.1 billion for charities and thousands of local good causes.

"Neighbours win and charities win. It’s the ultimate win-win situation.”