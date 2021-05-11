Rowans Hospice Charity is looking for thrill-seeking volunteers to step out of their comfort zone and take on a 13,000ft tandem skydive to raise vital funds.

Kev Bradshaw, a creative learning specialist at HSDC South Downs College, took on the challenge in late 2019 and is urging others to get involved.

Describing the experience, Kev said: ‘It was a phenomenal feeling. You feel like you are falling only for a moment, before enjoying the sensation of floating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kev Bradshaw taking on a skydive for Rowans Hospice in 2019

‘Then when the parachute canopy opens it feels like you are flying. It really was the most amazing experience, I will definitely repeat it.’

Three events on May 23, July 25 and September 26 will see participants jumping at Netheravon Airfield near Salisbury and experience a 45-second freefall reaching 120mph.

Once the parachute is opened, skydivers can float back down to the ground while looking out over the Salisbury landscape.

It costs £7.2m each year for Rowans Hospice to provide care throughout the community, as well as maintaining its building and grounds, and 90 per cent of that total is raised through events like this and charitable giving.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in unprecedented financial losses for the charity, so supporters like Kev are needed more than ever to boost this essential service.

Kev said: ‘The skydive for the Rowans Hospice Charity gave me the most memorable experience, while also raising vital money to make sure another family like mine will have support from this incredible charity.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth cricket team to play for 16 hours from sunrise to sunset to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK and Shelter

The charity is hoping more fearless individuals will come forward to take on the challenge, or do something different to celebrate a milestone birthday in aid of hospice care.

Anyone wishing to take part in the skydive must be at least 16 years old and under 16 stone, and there will be a £50 deposit to register, following by £150 to pay on the day of the jump.

Visit rowanshospice.co.uk/skydive for more information about the tandem skydive, or email [email protected] or call (023) 9225 0001.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron