Tickets still up for grabs for 'exciting' charity boxing match in Portsmouth to raise funds for Fareham girl's 'life-changing' surgery
TICKETS are still up for grabs for an ‘exciting’ charity boxing match in Portsmouth that is set to raise cash that could help a Fareham girl walk for the first time.
The anticipated For the Love of Boxing Fight for Lana will take place at Pryzm in the city centre on April 23.
More than 20 amatuer fighters have signed up in a bid to raise as much money as possible for nine-year-old Lana Brown.
As previously reported, Lana was born with cerebral palsy and she needs an operation called selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR), which cuts selected nerve roots in the spinal cord to reduce stiffness and pain, and could mean she is able to stand and take steps.
With other fundraising efforts already made, Lana and her mum Nickki, 52, have so far raised more than £43,800 of a £45,000 target needed for the surgery.
Nickki told The News she was ‘looking forward’ to the event next week.
‘It’s really exciting,’ she said.
‘I think it’s going to be a really good event.’
It is planned 22 boxers will compete on the afternoon with up to 15 fights taking place.
Nickki added: ‘It’s amazing that all these people – who have never even met Lana – want to help her.
‘Not only will this surgery change her life but it will change mine too as her carer.
‘With the surgery she is pretty much guaranteed to be pain free for the first time and you can’t put a price on that.
‘It could also help her take steps and be able to put weight on her legs.’
To top up the fundraising effort Lana herself raised an incredible £1,000 with a sponsored haircut recently.
Hairdressers chopped 15 inches from her hair, which she has donated to the Little Princess Trust that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.
The boxing event will take place at Pryzm nightclub in the city centre on Monday, April 23 and doors open at 4pm.
Tickets are available on the door, or join the For the Love of Boxing - Events group on Facebook and message organiser Lindsay for tickets there.
Tickets cost £20 each.
To donate directly to Lana visit just4children.org/lanas-desire-to-aim-higher.
Any money raised over the £45,000 target will be spent on private therapy for Lana.