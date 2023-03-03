Southsea seafront has welcomed the new Upside Down House – and here are eight photos of what you can expect.

The Upside Down House Portsmouth will open tomorrow morning and it is the first time an attraction like this has come to the city.

The announcement that Clarence Pier was going to be gaining an exciting addition came at the beginning of last month when the amusement posted a teaser photo on social media.

Since then, Portsmouth residents have been eagerly anticipating the open day to take a look at the brand new attraction that is full of photo opportunities.

Jill Norman, owner of the Clarence Pier, said: ‘We are excited about opening up tomorrow. It is a new attraction that we have brought to the coast.

‘I think a lot of people are excited about it opening and it is something different. I know there are a number of them in the country but this is the first for Portsmouth. We have had many attractions that have been a first.

‘We are delighted, we are working together in conjunction with the Upside Down House company and they have located them around the UK.’

As well as the Upside Down House, Clarence Pier is also welcoming four other amusement rides this season including Bounce, Tornado, Tea Party and Jumping Buggs.

Jill added: ‘We always try every year to constantly change our attractions to keep the public interested in coming back year after year. We have got four new rides this year as well as the Upside Down House.

‘We are delighted we have been here for many years and we are very grateful for the people of Portsmouth that keep supporting us.’

1 . The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023Picture: Habibur Rahman The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea on March 4, 2023. Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: HAbibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . An Upside house attraction is opening in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023Picture: Habibur Rahman The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea on March 4, 2023. Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: HAbibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea on March 4, 2023. Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: HAbibur Rahman Photo Sales

4 . The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea, Portsmouth Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman The Upside Down House Portsmouth attraction is opening in Southsea on March 4, 2023. Pictured: First look at the Upside Down House on Friday 3rd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: HAbibur Rahman Photo Sales