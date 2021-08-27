The pop-up vaccine centre will run across the three days of the festival, located north east of the main Common Stage.

Anyone 16 or over can get their first dose – or second dose after eight weeks – of AstraZenca or Pfizer vaccines.

Jabs will be available from midday to 5pm on the Friday, 10am to 4pm on the Saturday, and 11am to 3pm on the Sunday.

Feysal Woliyi, 24, from Southsea has his first Covid vaccination at Cosham fire station. Picture: Mike Cooter (300721)

Stephanie Clark, clinical lead for community vaccinations at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘We are really excited to be vaccinating at the festival this bank holiday weekend, it’s such a fantastic event. The vaccine has helped people to start doing things they love again, like coming to listen to live music with their friends and family.’

It follows walk-in vaccines offered from Eden bar and restaurant in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month, as well as city centre bar Mr Miyagi’s last month.

But efforts to reach Portsmouth’s young people have seen the rate of vaccinations decline this month – as first jabs for 18 to 24 year-olds increased 18 per cent during the first 23 days of July, but increased just 2 per cent so far in August.

Grab a jab

This reflects a national trend, and it is clear there remains ‘some hesitancy’ among young people about getting the vaccine, according to Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

He said: ‘But we want to reassure everyone that the vaccines are safe and effective, and that they do reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid or long Covid.

‘It's also easier and more convenient for young people to get the jab thanks to more walk-in clinics available in the city, and pop-up opportunities like at Victorious this weekend.

‘Having the vaccine is not only about protecting ourselves, it's about protecting those around us and getting life back to normal as quickly as possible. We want everyone to be able to enjoy themselves; to go out with friends, see family, go on holiday and attend festivals - and getting vaccinated will help young people do this.’

The News launched the Grab a Jab campaign earlier in July in a bid to increase the vaccination rates in Portsmouth, which are lagging behind neighbouring areas.

