A footballer who grew up in Purbook has been ranked as one of the best 200 footballers in the world by a popular games company.

Purbrook's own Mason Mount has been ranked as one of the top 200 footballers in the world by Top Trumps. | Top Trumps

Mason Mount grew up in the Waterlooville area attending Purbrook Park school while advancing in the youth ranks of Chelsea FC. Having featured for England in a World Cup and European Championship the local boy earned a £55 million move to Manchester United in 2023.

He has now been ranked as one of the top 200 footballers in the world by Top Trumps, alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr. Top Trumps games have been a mainstay in childhoods for decades with players pitting each other’s card ratings against one another in themes such as cars, dinosaurs, and Harry Potter.

The company has now set about releasing the top 200 World Football Stars 2024, a mixture of players from across every league and including women's football.

Having drip fed the pack releases since June, the latest pack includes Purbrook’s own Mount. The midfielder has suffered a frustrating first year for Manchester United due to injuries which saw him miss out on selection for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Mount appears to have come into the season in full fitness having started United’s first game against Fulham on Friday, August 16. The ranking from Top Trumps still shows how highly regarded he is in the game.

He has been ranked in 113 in the world with Jude Bellingham taking top spot as number one. The collectible packs are now available at WH Smith, The Entertainer and toptrumps.com.