Despite dreary weather, Pompey fans were looking forward today as they begin life without Danny Cowley, joining the long queue at Fratton Park to board National Express coaches heading to London for the match facing Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at their state-of-the-art football stadium, the third-largest in England.

Season ticket holders, Lawson Baker, 50, his two sons, Barnaby, 11 and Austin, eight, and their grandad Chris Baker, 80, were among the crowd eagerly waiting in line on the day, having travelled from Chichester.

Pompey fans depart from Fratton Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ahead of Portsmouth's FA Cup third round tie with Spurs Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070123-85)

Lawson said: ‘We’re looking forward to it, it’s going to be a cracking day today. We’re four season ticket holders, and three generations of Pompey fans,’ added Lawson. ‘My dad is 80 this year, he’s been coming since he was a little boy with his dad.’

‘Just to draw and bring them back here would be nice,’ added Chris.

Hedging their bets, the family were positive about the day’s match, and sure it would be a great day – win or lose.

Pompey fans depart from Fratton Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pictured is Lawson Baker, 50, his two sons, Barnaby, 11 and Austin, 8, and their grandad Chris Baker, 80.

‘We can do it, look at all the supporters, whether we lose or draw we’re still Pompey, we’ll have a great day. It’s our first time to Tottenham Hotspur stadium, it’s going to be brilliant, the boys are so excited they’ve been telling their friends all week. The lads have worked hard despite everything, they can do it. Come on the blues!

Phil Sandys and his daughter Orla, from Hilsea, were excited to thrilled to be heading to the youngsters first ever away game.

Phil said: ‘She went to Wembley, but she’s never been to a proper away game, she’s really excited!

Lifelong fans, Alex Osborne and Will Garratt were also among the fans waiting to board.

Pompey fans depart from Fratton Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pictured is Phil Sandys, his daughter Orla, and Andy Strahan, from Hilsea.

Will, from Cowplain said: ‘Now that Danny Cowley has unfortunately been sacked, I’m not sure whether the players will be more up for it and we could sneak in a one or two nil win.

‘I think 2-1 you’ve got to stay positive! I think we can actually do it, it would be unexpected but it’s a very Pompey thing to do,’ added Alex, from Southsea.

