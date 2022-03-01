Train driver killed after being hit by passing train sparking investigation

The driver was struck by the passing train travelling at about 33mph after he had exited the cab and gone onto the track near West Worthing station on February 1 around 8.30pm.

The government announced it was investigating the crash.

The government is investigation the crash near West Worthing station. Pic gov.uk

In a statement on its website, the government said: ‘The train driver who was struck had earlier driven his train from Brighton to West Worthing and had then driven it into the siding where the accident occurred.

‘The train was timetabled to wait here for a short time before returning to West Worthing station and forming the next passenger service to Brighton. Train drivers should not normally need to leave their trains as part of their duties while waiting in this siding.’

The investigation will seek to find out the sequence of events which led to the accident.

It will also consider the actions of those involved, including how the train driver involved came to be in a position where he could be struck by the passing train.

The probe will also look at the methods of working used by staff on and around the siding, the layout and condition of the siding involved any underlying factors.

The investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

The findings will be published in due course.

