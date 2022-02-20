Operate South Western Railway (SWR) has issued the alert this evening ahead of a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth tomorrow.

The company is planning to operate services on all routes tomorrow, but says it still faces ‘challenging weather conditions’, with winds expected to hit at 60mph in points.

South Western Railway services are due to be disrupted by Storm Franklin. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

With strong winds forecast, there will be a 50mph speed restriction across the SWR network on Monday causing delays and cancellations to services.

SWR also anticipates further line blockages due to fallen trees and has strongly advised customers to consider whether their journey is essential before setting off.

Christian Neill, customer experience director for South Western Railway – which operates across the Portsmouth area – said: ‘We understand Monday marks the first day back from half term for many and we are sorry for the continuing disruption these storms are causing.

‘It has been an incredibly challenging few days and our teams have been working tirelessly to clear the tracks to safely run as many trains as possible. With more severe weather expected on Monday, we are asking customers to consider whether their journey is essential and make other plans if they can.’

Mark Killick, route director for Network Rail added: ‘Storm Franklin is set to cause further disruption on our route so we’re asking our customers to consider if their journey is essential, and if it is, to check before travelling on Monday.

‘With strong winds approaching from a different direction, it’s likely that trees weakened by Storm Eunice will be forced down and could block lines.

‘The safety of our customers and our staff, who have worked around the clock since Friday to remove debris and repair damaged infrastructure, is our number one priority. I’d like to thank our customers for their patience over the last three days and again ask them to check before travelling.’

Tickets booked for travel on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be accepted on Tuesday.

Since Storm Eunice’s hit the UK on Friday, Network Rail has cleared more than 50 fallen trees from the South Western Railway region.

