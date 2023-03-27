It comes after police issued an order that meant they would have been committing a criminal offence had they stayed.

A council spokesperson said: ‘On Friday, March 24 we became aware of an unauthorised encampment of 12 caravans and four motorhomes at the Portsmouth Park and Ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Over the weekend our community wardens completed welfare checks. The park and ride was closed on Monday, March 27. Earlier today, police served a section 61 notice to the encampment at the Portsmouth Park and Ride. The group has now left the site.’

Earlier today the spokeswoman said that ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ park and ride buses would start running again – and since then the council has confirmed the site has reopened and will be operating as usual on Tuesday.

Under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, police have the power to direct individuals to leave the land and remove any vehicles or property they have with them. Failure to comply is a criminal offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These powers can be considered in the following circumstances:

• Communities are deprived of local amenities; or significant impact on the environment

Portsmouth's Park and Ride car park Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

• There is local disruption to the economy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• There is other significant disruption to the local community or environment

• There is a danger to life where there is a need to take preventative action.

Janine Sanger, acting Portsmouth Chief Inspector, said: ‘Hampshire Constabulary will always ensure that we balance the needs and rights of all our communities with actions that are proportionate, lawful and necessary.

‘We work closely with landowners and our partners to ensure that a robust approach is taken against unauthorised encampments within legal parameters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad