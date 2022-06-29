Travellers turn up at recreation ground in Waterlooville as cricket suspended

Around 20 caravans, vans and cars pitched up at the recreation ground before they were slapped with eviction notices early on Wednesday morning.

Police and the council are aware of the illegal encampment.

Travellers at Waterlooville Recreation Ground

The travellers are at the top of the ground in front of the clubhouse.

It is understood that currently all cricket related activities at the club are suspended.

It comes as travellers were turfed off Southsea Common on Tuesday evening.

A flock of travellers were then reported in Gosport by the Grange School on Wednesday morning.

Residents in Gosport expressed their frustration on the Gosport Aware Facebook page.

One said: ‘Where's the police when you need them? Travellers will park up wherever isn't fenced in.’

Another person wrote: ‘Not good for school or the rubbish they will leave round on the grass including dirty toilet paper.’