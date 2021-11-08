The rapper’s event in Houston turned deadly on Friday night during his set.

At least eight people, one as young as 14, died and hundreds more were injured after people were crushed when the crowd surged towards the stage.

The New York Post reports that Scott was visited by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner moments before he went on stage.

Travis Scott. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Finner – who reportedly knows the rapper personally – is said to have gone to his trailer to voice his concerns about the crowd.

A Houston police spokeswoman declined to comment, the paper said.

It comes as a lawsuit has been filed by at least one festivalgoer against Scott.

In a post on social media over the weekend, he wrote: ‘I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.

‘My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

‘Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

‘I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.

‘Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

‘Love you all.’

Scott has said he is working to help the families of ‘the ones that was lost’.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron