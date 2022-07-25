Sarah Goeritz, a Waterlooville mum of three, is a primary school teaching assistant and also runs her own pop-up Usborne bookshop, ‘From Readers to Leaders’.

This summer she will run ‘Look for a Book’, a not-for-profit community project.

Sarah said: ‘I will be hiding books in and around Waterlooville between August 6 and 8 for children to find and clues will be given out on social media.

‘The idea is that when a child finds a book, they take it home to read and then re-hide it for someone else to enjoy.

‘My aim is to get children in Waterlooville sharing a love for books and reading, whilst also providing them with something fun and exciting to do over the summer holidays.’

Hundreds of books will be hidden throughout Waterlooville and the surrounding areas, with clues to the hiding places being posted on Sarah’s social media channels.

Sarah said: ‘I am very passionate about putting books into children's hands, encouraging them not only to learn how to read but also to enjoy reading for pleasure.

‘I feel both proud and excited to be organising this event for the children in our local community and can't wait to see pictures or hear stories from the children who found some of the books.’

Sarah will also be providing activity packs and the chance to win a book voucher.