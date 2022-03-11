‘Smiley’ Tom James passed away during February half-term this year, after working at Wimborne Primary School for nearly 18 years.

Despite the poor weather, teachers, parents, pupils, and local residents lined Wimborne Road and Winter Road this morning to pay their respects as his funeral procession passed by.

Winter Road/Wimborne Road lollipop man Tom James, who recently passed away, will be honoured by pupils and residents in the area Pictured: Hearse carrying Tom James on Winter Road, Portsmouth on Friday 11th March 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Carina Jacobs, headteacher at Wimborne Primary School, described Mr James as a ‘pillar in the community’.

She told The News: ‘It’s extremely sad.

‘He’s been there for as long as I can remember.

‘He was there whatever the weather, which is quite poignant because today its raining.

‘The children will be out there, experiencing what it was like for him, in all weathers, keeping them safe.’

Flowers were laid on Mr James’ corner, and a plaque is due to be put up soon.

Children and adults stood in unison before the hearse arrived, some in silence, while others shared stories about what Mr Jones was like.

Ms Jacobs said: ‘He was such a friendly person.

‘He knew all our children’s names, and their families.

‘He would always remember things that happened and ask how things were.’

Ms Jacobs broke the news to the children in a virtual assembly.

She said: ‘The children were really upset.

‘They wanted to show their love and respects to him. They’re going to miss him.

‘It’s strange when you walk past that corner and there is no smiley Tom there, as he touched the lives of so many people.’

One of the children who knew Mr James well was 10-year-old Chandler William.

He held up the Mr James’ lollipop stick during the ceremony, prompting a rousing applause.

The pupil said: ‘He was really nice, everyone loved him.

‘He always just asked people how they were, always smiled at you and asked how your day was.

‘He was such a lovely man.’

Among those watching the procession was mum-of-two and Southsea resident, Claire Carter.

Her daughter Olivia goes to Wimborne and son Theo will be in the future.

She said: ‘Tom just meant so much to everybody, as you can see from the turn out.

‘He was just here smiling and greeting the children everyday.

‘He was really looking forward to Theo starting school here.

‘He’d ask him about the toy cars he was holding, and it makes me so happy to see so many people here.’

A plaque will be put up in Mr James’ honour, and a fundraiser has also been launched for the RSPCA – due to his love of animals.

Local business people also paid tribute to him.

Ryan Askew, the owner of Angels Cafe, on Winter Road, said: ‘He was the pillar of the community on Winter Road.

‘Lots of people talked to him, and he’ll be a big miss.’

Marianne Phiri, who used to speak with Mr James with her children, Coco and Tia, said: ‘Tom was just a lovely gentleman.

‘It’s genuinely sad that he’s gone.

‘The plaque for him is such a nice touch.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron