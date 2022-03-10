Jane and Oliver Mantle opened Ollie’s Coffee in Eastoke Corner, on Wednesday, March 9, after the ‘huge’ success of Jane’s sister kiosk, Pebble Beach Cafe on South Hayling seafront run by her daughter, Alice.

Jane, from Hayling Island, was looking for a new venture to sell fresh fruit Acai bowls – a popular dish known for its health benefits - and thought the new eatery by the seafront would be the perfect place to trade.

After the popularity of Pebble Beach Cafe Jane and Ollie pair were excited to launch a new community venture - this time as a duo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Alice, Oliver and Jane Mantle.

Oliver, 22, from Hayling Island was ‘delighted’ to be joining his mum in working at the café.

Jane said: ‘We decided to do it together. It had been a few months in the planning and we just decided that's what we wanted to do.

‘[Oliver] is absolutely delighted that we’re doing this. One of the main things we’re doing, which is really important, is Acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothie bowls and fresh fruit smoothies.’

The pair’s opening day went down a treat with customers, and Jane and Oliver were glad it was such a success.

Ollie's Coffee, located on South Hayling seafront in Eastoke Corner.

‘Yesterday was really busy. It was really good fun, we really enjoyed it and it was a good day,’ said Jane.

‘Everyone seemed to enjoy it and liked the menu.’

The café serves cold drinks such as ice cream milkshakes, hot drinks including freshly ground coffee and will offer food such as breakfast rolls, burgers, baguettes, salad and smoothie bowls, homemade cakes and waffles.

Ollie’s Coffee is currently open every day from 7.30am.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron