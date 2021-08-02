Albert Henry Edwards, otherwise known as Bert Edwards, D-Day veteran from Portsmouth died on July 7.

Albert Edwards, also known as Bert, from Mayfield Road, North End, died on July 7 aged 96.

He was one of the city’s last few remaining D-Day veterans, having served in the Royal Navy as chief lookout on the Artic Convoy’s HMS Bellona off Omaha Beach on D-Day.

As well as his military career, he was also a very dear father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Born in Paddington, London, in 1925, he was the younger brother of Victor and Arthur and has a younger sister called Rose.

Albert lived and worked in London in his younger days – and he often frequented the Palais as he loved to dance.

After the war, Albert moved to Portsmouth where he met his wife of 63 years Betty, in the ballroom on South Parade Pier.

In Portsmouth, Albert worked with his brother Arthur, they were both skilled furriers and worked at the high street fur stalls in Old Portsmouth

In later years, Albert took up ballroom dancing again with Betty, obtaining many medals and cups.

Throughout the years, Albert enjoyed painting and music, playing his organ along to his records.

Christine Zanelli, his daughter who also cared for him at his home in later years, said: ‘My dear dad of whom I am so very proud.

‘A true perfect old school gent in every way who would do anything for anyone.

‘Always dressed in shirt and tie but didn't take life too seriously. He often spoke and laughed about the good old days.

‘After mum died, dad was always content doing his gardening, polishing his brass and fiddling about down his shed.

‘He joined the veterans association where he met very many interesting people and enjoyed the times out he spent with them and learning the bus routes of Portsmouth...not something most Portsmouth locals could do but dad being dad and blind, he was determined to do it, and he did.

‘His neighbours were very loving and kept a good eye on him, especially Bob and Iris who cooked him many meals and just spent time chatting to him, which he was always thankful for. He never left Iris' meals, even if it meant leftover roast for breakfast.

‘He was honest and sincere, was loved by all and I will miss him greatly. Above all else, it was an honour to call him my dad.’

Bert was proud to have taken part in the 75th D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth in 2019 which saw veterans gather alongside the Queen and American president Donald Trump for a show that was broadcast to the world.

During that week, he was also the special guest at LinkedIn Local, Portsmouth’s business networking event, where he met scores of people from the city’s business community.

Event organiser Ian Gribble said: ‘I was honoured to have spent some time with Bert, both befroe and after teh event, listening to his stories from World War II. He was such a humble man from a generation that gave so much. Rest in peace Bert.’

Bert’s funeral was held last Monday and was arranged by Joining Forces, an armed forces covenant fund trust-supported project run by Age UK, which arranged a touching naval tribute.

