Ewan Seath Pic: Hants police

Police were called at about 8.50am on Monday, 26 February to a report that a black Volkswagen Golf had collided with a tree on Alderholt Road, near Somerley and Fordinbridge. The driver, 19-year-old Ewan Seath from Blandford Forum, Dorset, sadly died at the scene.

His family have now paid the following tribute to him: "Ewan was living his life to the fullest and so incredibly excited about his future, undertaking an automotive apprenticeship with Poole and Bournemouth College, having such a passion for cars.

"He was the most selfless, kindest and loving son, brother and friend anyone could have wished for, nothing was ever too much trouble for Ewan, he had a laughter and smile which would light up a room.

"We are all in immense shock and pain at this sudden loss, Ewan leaves an unimaginable void in all of our lives."