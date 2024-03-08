Tributes paid to "kindest" man, 19, who died after car hits tree

A tribute has been paid to a "kind" man who died after his car hit a tree last month.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Mar 2024, 17:08 GMT
Ewan Seath Pic: Hants police Ewan Seath Pic: Hants police
Police were called at about 8.50am on Monday, 26 February to a report that a black Volkswagen Golf had collided with a tree on Alderholt Road, near Somerley and Fordinbridge. The driver, 19-year-old Ewan Seath from Blandford Forum, Dorset, sadly died at the scene.

His family have now paid the following tribute to him: "Ewan was living his life to the fullest and so incredibly excited about his future, undertaking an automotive apprenticeship with Poole and Bournemouth College, having such a passion for cars.

"He was the most selfless, kindest and loving son, brother and friend anyone could have wished for, nothing was ever too much trouble for Ewan, he had a laughter and smile which would light up a room.

"We are all in immense shock and pain at this sudden loss, Ewan leaves an unimaginable void in all of our lives."

If you witnessed this collision, have any information relevant to the investigation, or have any relevant dash cam footage, call 101, or report online quoting reference number 44240083299

