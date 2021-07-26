Joyce Tynan, a mother of three and grandmother to two, was known as ‘Supergran’ for her lifelong dedication to her favourite football team.

She passed away on July 25, following a major stroke a couple of weeks ago and an ongoing battle with dementia.

Her son Paul Tynan, 61, from Fratton, said: ‘My mum was feisty, and she could be stubborn, but very proud to come from Pompey ’

Joyce Tynan

Born in 1932, Joyce went to her first football game in 1946 following the end of the Second World War.

She worked in service, starting off as a scullery maid and working her way up to the position of cook.

Joyce married her husband Patrick - known as Tommy - in 1953, after the couple met in London.

Joyce Tynan, who attended her first game in 1946, kisses a trophy. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

She was mum to Paul and his siblings Mary Traves, 57, and Patrick Tynan, 55, and grandmother to Mary’s daughter Heidi and son Kim.

Tommy, who worked as club steward, passed away about five years ago.

Paul says that the whole family is keen on football, and is a supporter of Portsmouth FC himself.

He said: ‘Although she had a poverty upbringing, she always would go the extra mile for someone who didn’t have anything. She’d fight for other people before herself.

Joyce Tynan. Picture: Max Green

‘She was lovely, she was a good friend - I used to go to a lot of games with my mum.

‘She loved all sport. Going to football matches was a laugh - we went to the Isle of Man on a tour.’

Joyce was known to be a regular fixture at matches, and would travel to see her team play at stadiums around the country.

Alan Knight, Portsmouth FC club ambassador, said: ‘Joyce was a lovely lady and someone who cared deeply for her football club.

‘I always enjoyed seeing her at the games and she was certainly a lively personality. It’s another sad loss for Pompey.’

John Westwood, another Pompey superfan, had known Joyce for 34 years and met her at many matches.

The bookseller said: ‘Hearing the news broke my heart - she was Pompey through and through.

‘I used to take a rattle to football and when the police would give me hassle about it, Joyce would rattle hers in their face and take the mickey out of them. She used to stick up for me - a real character.

‘For years and years she would go away to all the away games, she was mad on Pompey.

‘She was absolutely brilliant, a lovely lady. A part of the club dies when someone like Joyce passes away.

‘It’s a great loss to the club. She’s part of the fabric and history of the club - she made Pompey fans what they are.

‘She epitomised everything that was good about Pompey - loyalty, passion.

‘Pompey was truly her passion - she inspired other fans to be as passionate as her. She inspired me and countless other fans.’

