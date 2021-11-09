Police were called at around 6.30am to Portsmouth Road in Fishers Pond, near Eastleigh, after a white Ford C-Max collided with a tree.

Matthew Dudley-Hunter, 32, of New Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Dudley-Hunter. Picture: Family handout/ Hampshire Constabulary

His family have now paid tribute to him, saying: ‘Matt was a wonderful and devoted husband, daddy and son in law.’

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Did you see the collision, or a vehicle matching the description above in the moments prior to the incident?

Do you have dash cam footage?

If you can help, please call 101 quoting 44210415573, or report information on our website.

