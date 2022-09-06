Two fire engines from Gosport were called to a house fire in Molesworth Road around 1.40am on Tuesday morning.

A smoke alarm alerted the family to the fire in the ground floor kitchen before they escaped to safety.

Fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: ‘It’s believed the cause was a tumble dryer that had been left on overnight.’

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets to put out the blaze, while a ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.

Firefighters handed out fire safety information to nearby properties and began returning to station following the stop message at 3am.

SEE ALSO: Driver clocked at 104mph