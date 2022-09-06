Tumble dryer left on overnight thought to be cause of fire that led to family fleeing Gosport house
A TUMBLE dryer left on overnight was thought to be the cause of a fire that led to a family fleeing their house in the middle of the night.
Two fire engines from Gosport were called to a house fire in Molesworth Road around 1.40am on Tuesday morning.
A smoke alarm alerted the family to the fire in the ground floor kitchen before they escaped to safety.
Fire damage was contained to the kitchen.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: ‘It’s believed the cause was a tumble dryer that had been left on overnight.’
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets to put out the blaze, while a ventilation fan was used to clear smoke.
Firefighters handed out fire safety information to nearby properties and began returning to station following the stop message at 3am.
