Two crews called to domestic fire in Portsmouth
TWO CREWS were called to a kitchen fire in Portsmouth this evening.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 6:22 pm
Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham stations were called to a fire in Binsteed Road in Buckland at 5.29pm.
A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said the crews left the incident after 6.10pm.
He said: ‘We believe it was a kitchen fire and it was put out quickly with a jet.
‘The crew is on its way back. I think it was dealt with very quickly.’
The News understands no one was injured in the incident.