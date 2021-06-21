Two crews called to domestic fire in Portsmouth

TWO CREWS were called to a kitchen fire in Portsmouth this evening.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 21st June 2021, 6:22 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 6:25 pm

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham stations were called to a fire in Binsteed Road in Buckland at 5.29pm.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said the crews left the incident after 6.10pm.

Read More

Read More
Ferry fault forces Wightlink to extend its revised timetable for Portsmouth serv...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He said: ‘We believe it was a kitchen fire and it was put out quickly with a jet.

‘The crew is on its way back. I think it was dealt with very quickly.’

The News understands no one was injured in the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Picture Richard Ponter 132217f

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Southsea