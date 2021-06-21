Two crews called to domestic fire in Portsmouth

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham stations were called to a fire in Binsteed Road in Buckland at 5.29pm.

A spokesman from Southsea Fire Station said the crews left the incident after 6.10pm.

He said: ‘We believe it was a kitchen fire and it was put out quickly with a jet.

‘The crew is on its way back. I think it was dealt with very quickly.’

The News understands no one was injured in the incident.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Picture Richard Ponter 132217f