The Village Surgery in Cowplain, Havant, scored the best overall in The News’ area with 98 per cent rating it good and no one rating it poor - two per cent said it was neither good nor poor. Of the respondents 100 per cent said it was easy to get through on the phone and 96 per cent were satisfied with the general practice appointment times available.

Dr PM Thakrar, who is a partner at the practice, said: 'It's very uplifting to be appreciated by our patients in this way. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our whole practice team, colleagues in our locality and our patients for adapting and working through a very trying 18 months and look forward to more "normal times".'My heartfelt thanks to everyone.'Whereas the Homewell Curlew Practice at the Havant Health Centre received the lowest score in Havant with a 65 per cent good rating and 17 per cent rating it poor. Just 19 per cent said it was easy to get through by phone and 22 per cent said they usually get to see or speak to a preferred GP when they would like. However, 96 per cent felt their needs were met at their last appointment.