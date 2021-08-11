Two lanes blocked after crash on M27 this morning with heavy delays reported
TWO lanes have been blocked on the M27 after a crash involving two vehicles this morning.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:39 am
Heavy delays are building westbound just past junction 10 following the incident at 8.25am.
A picture from Highways England shows a van and lorry positioned in the middle of the road with traffic moving in the outside lane.
Delays of 35 minutes were being reported by travel service Romanse.
Romanse has now issued an update at 9.33am. The post said: ‘All lanes now cleared just past J10/A32 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI (road traffic incident), delays are easing.’