Two lanes blocked after crash on M27 this morning with heavy delays reported

Heavy delays are building westbound just past junction 10 following the incident at 8.25am.

A picture from Highways England shows a van and lorry positioned in the middle of the road with traffic moving in the outside lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of 35 minutes were being reported by travel service Romanse.

*********

Romanse has now issued an update at 9.33am. The post said: ‘All lanes now cleared just past J10/A32 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI (road traffic incident), delays are easing.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

A crash near junction 10 of the M27. Pic Highways England