Two lanes blocked after crash on M27 this morning with heavy delays reported

TWO lanes have been blocked on the M27 after a crash involving two vehicles this morning.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:39 am

Heavy delays are building westbound just past junction 10 following the incident at 8.25am.

Read More

Read More
Tesco employee attacked outside store and left with serious head injury dies as ...

A picture from Highways England shows a van and lorry positioned in the middle of the road with traffic moving in the outside lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Delays of 35 minutes were being reported by travel service Romanse.

*********

Romanse has now issued an update at 9.33am. The post said: ‘All lanes now cleared just past J10/A32 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI (road traffic incident), delays are easing.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

A crash near junction 10 of the M27. Pic Highways England

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

M27Highways England