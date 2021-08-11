Tesco employee attacked outside store and left with serious head injury dies as homicide investigation launched
A TESCO employee who was attacked outside the store he worked and left with a serious head injury has died.
John Carroll, 62, was assaulted outside the Tesco Extra store on River Way, Andover, at around 9.18pm on Thursday July 29.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but sadly passed away on Tuesday August 10.
Police are now treating the incident as a homicide investigation.
His family said: ‘John was a well-loved man to all those who knew him. We, as a family, would like or privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.’
A police statement said: ‘We are now treating this incident as a homicide investigation and continue to appeal for anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist to come forward.’
Four Andover residents were earlier arrested in connection with the incident.
Phone 101 quoting Operation Water with information.