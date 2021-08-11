John Carroll, 62, was assaulted outside the Tesco Extra store on River Way, Andover, at around 9.18pm on Thursday July 29.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury but sadly passed away on Tuesday August 10.

John Carroll. Pic Hants police

Police are now treating the incident as a homicide investigation.

His family said: ‘John was a well-loved man to all those who knew him. We, as a family, would like or privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.’

A police statement said: ‘We are now treating this incident as a homicide investigation and continue to appeal for anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, that may assist to come forward.’

Four Andover residents were earlier arrested in connection with the incident.

Phone 101 quoting Operation Water with information.

